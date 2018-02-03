  • Associate Sponsor
  • IIT Mandi is hiring for non-teaching posts, apply at iitmandi.ac.in before February 15

Interested ones can apply at the official website - iitmandi.ac.in before February 15.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2018 11:44 pm
IIT Mandi recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to hire for various non-teaching posts. Interested ones can apply at the official website – iitmandi.ac.in before February 15.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 33

Designation

Assistant Registrar (Group A): 3

Assistant Engineer (Group B) Civil: 1

Junior Superintendent (Group B): 4

Junior Superintendent Accounts (Group B): 1

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) (Group B): 1

Junior Technical Superintendent (Group B): 3

Senior Library Information Assistant (Group B): 1

Junior Assistant (Group C): 9

Junior Accountant (Group C): 3

Junior Lab Assistant Tech. (Group C): 4

Pharmacist (Group C): 1

Driver (Group C): 1

Junior Attendant Multi Skilled (Group C): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Registrar: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any discipline  with  at  least  55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognised university/institute.

Assistant Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree or diploma in engineering of 3
years duration in civil from a recognised university/institute.

Junior Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 8 years of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 5 years of relevant experience.

Junior Superintendent Accounts: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in commerce/accounts (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications related to accounting.

Physical Training Instructor: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in physical education
diploma  in  coaching from any  of  the NIS in India.

Junior Technical Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a first class bachelor’s (honours) degree in sciences in relevant subject or equivalent grade from a recognized University/institute  with  minimum  5  years  of  experience.

Or

First class  diploma  in  engineering  in  relevant  field (computer/electrical/mechanical/office  automation).

Senior Library Information Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate  degree  in  library  science from  a recognised  university  with  2  years  of experience  in library/computerization of a library.

Junior Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge
of computer applications with at least 1 year of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Accountant: Aspirants should have pursued B Com (minimum 55 per cent marks) from a recognised university with knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Lab Assistant Tech: Aspirants should have pursued a diploma  in  relevant  engineering  discipline (computer/electrical/mechanical) of  3  years  duration  from  a recognised  polytechnic/institute or B Sc  degree  (minimum 55 per cent marks)  in  relevant field  from  a  recognised university.

Pharmacist: Aspirants should have passed matriculation  or  equivalent. They should also be holding diploma/degree in pharmacy granted by an institute of central/state government or a recognised institute by  central/state government.

Drive: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and should possess a valid commercial driving license of MUV.

Junior Attendant Multi Skilled: Aspirants should have passed class 10.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written/trade test and/or interview.

How to apply

Applicants can submit duly filled applications along with attested copy(ies) of certificates and application fee in the institute till February 15 by 5 pm.

