IIT Mandi is hiring for non-teaching posts, apply at iitmandi.ac.in before February 15

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to hire for various non-teaching posts. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to hire for various non-teaching posts.

IIT Mandi recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to hire for various non-teaching posts. Interested ones can apply at the official website – iitmandi.ac.in before February 15.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 33

Designation

Assistant Registrar (Group A): 3

Assistant Engineer (Group B) Civil: 1

Junior Superintendent (Group B): 4

Junior Superintendent Accounts (Group B): 1

Physical Training Instructor (PTI) (Group B): 1

Junior Technical Superintendent (Group B): 3

Senior Library Information Assistant (Group B): 1

Junior Assistant (Group C): 9

Junior Accountant (Group C): 3

Junior Lab Assistant Tech. (Group C): 4

Pharmacist (Group C): 1

Driver (Group C): 1

Junior Attendant Multi Skilled (Group C): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Registrar: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognised university/institute.

Assistant Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree or diploma in engineering of 3

years duration in civil from a recognised university/institute.

Junior Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 8 years of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 5 years of relevant experience.

Junior Superintendent Accounts: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in commerce/accounts (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications related to accounting.

Physical Training Instructor: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in physical education

diploma in coaching from any of the NIS in India.

Junior Technical Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a first class bachelor’s (honours) degree in sciences in relevant subject or equivalent grade from a recognized University/institute with minimum 5 years of experience.

Or

First class diploma in engineering in relevant field (computer/electrical/mechanical/office automation).

Senior Library Information Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate degree in library science from a recognised university with 2 years of experience in library/computerization of a library.

Junior Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge

of computer applications with at least 1 year of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Accountant: Aspirants should have pursued B Com (minimum 55 per cent marks) from a recognised university with knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Lab Assistant Tech: Aspirants should have pursued a diploma in relevant engineering discipline (computer/electrical/mechanical) of 3 years duration from a recognised polytechnic/institute or B Sc degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) in relevant field from a recognised university.

Pharmacist: Aspirants should have passed matriculation or equivalent. They should also be holding diploma/degree in pharmacy granted by an institute of central/state government or a recognised institute by central/state government.

Drive: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and should possess a valid commercial driving license of MUV.

Junior Attendant Multi Skilled: Aspirants should have passed class 10.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written/trade test and/or interview.

How to apply

Applicants can submit duly filled applications along with attested copy(ies) of certificates and application fee in the institute till February 15 by 5 pm.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd