IIT Mandi is hiring for non-teaching posts, apply at iitmandi.ac.in before February 15

IIT Mandi recruitment 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh is looking forward to hire for various non-teaching posts. Interested ones can apply at the official website – iitmandi.ac.in before February 15.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 33
Designation
Assistant Registrar (Group A): 3
Assistant Engineer (Group B) Civil: 1
Junior Superintendent (Group B): 4
Junior Superintendent Accounts (Group B): 1
Physical Training Instructor (PTI) (Group B): 1
Junior Technical Superintendent (Group B): 3
Senior Library Information Assistant (Group B): 1
Junior Assistant (Group C): 9
Junior Accountant (Group C): 3
Junior Lab Assistant Tech. (Group C): 4
Pharmacist (Group C): 1
Driver (Group C): 1
Junior Attendant Multi Skilled (Group C): 1
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Assistant Registrar: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale from a recognised university/institute.
Assistant Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree or diploma in engineering of 3
years duration in civil from a recognised university/institute.
Junior Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 8 years of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with 5 years of relevant experience.
Junior Superintendent Accounts: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in commerce/accounts (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications related to accounting.
Physical Training Instructor: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree in physical education
diploma in coaching from any of the NIS in India.
Junior Technical Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a first class bachelor’s (honours) degree in sciences in relevant subject or equivalent grade from a recognized University/institute with minimum 5 years of experience.
Or
First class diploma in engineering in relevant field (computer/electrical/mechanical/office automation).
Senior Library Information Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate degree in library science from a recognised university with 2 years of experience in library/computerization of a library.
Junior Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge
of computer applications with at least 1 year of relevant experience or master’s degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) with knowledge of computer applications.
Junior Accountant: Aspirants should have pursued B Com (minimum 55 per cent marks) from a recognised university with knowledge of computer applications.
Junior Lab Assistant Tech: Aspirants should have pursued a diploma in relevant engineering discipline (computer/electrical/mechanical) of 3 years duration from a recognised polytechnic/institute or B Sc degree (minimum 55 per cent marks) in relevant field from a recognised university.
Pharmacist: Aspirants should have passed matriculation or equivalent. They should also be holding diploma/degree in pharmacy granted by an institute of central/state government or a recognised institute by central/state government.
Drive: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and should possess a valid commercial driving license of MUV.
Junior Attendant Multi Skilled: Aspirants should have passed class 10.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a written/trade test and/or interview.
How to apply
Applicants can submit duly filled applications along with attested copy(ies) of certificates and application fee in the institute till February 15 by 5 pm.
