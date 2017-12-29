IIT Kharagpur winds up its phase-I placement with 1,200 offers

IIT Kharagpur placement session started with 2,054 students enrolled, which was the maximum at any individual IIT. IIT Kharagpur placement session started with 2,054 students enrolled, which was the maximum at any individual IIT.

IIT KGP placement: At the end of its phase-I placement session, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur reached a remarkable milestone with offers made to 1,200 students. Prof Debasis Deb, Chairman, Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur said that the session started with 2,054 students enrolled for the placement process, which was the maximum at any individual IIT.

“This is due to the wide variety of disciplines that are offered by IIT Kharagpur. The 1,200 offers were received from 200 companies that visited during the phase-I of the placement,” Prof Deb said. This year saw a new trend with PSUs started visiting the campus during the month of November, which is much before the beginning of actual placement session, he added.

Improvement in placements

The placements for undergraduate (UG) increased by 12 per cent and touched the 75 per cent mark, while the placements for postgraduate (PG) was at 38 per cent, a rise by 14 per cent, compared to last year. Prof Deb also stated that this year, BArch recorded a huge jump of 20 per cent because of various measures taken to promote placements.

A placement drive was started by the Career Development Centre (CDC) for PhDs graduating or graduated

within 2 months of the placement process. This yielded a fruitful outcome with 26 PhDs getting placed across reputed teaching and research institutions, he added.

