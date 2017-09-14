IIT Kharagpur students bag over 200 pre-placement offers from top MNCs

IIT Kharagpur campus IIT Kharagpur campus

In this year’s IIT Kharagpur pre-placement, students bagged over 200 offers at the top MNCs for the first time. Companies like Goldman Sachs, Samsung, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe Systems, Wipro have given more than 10 offers each, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said today. The placement season will begin on December 1, 2017.

Offers have been pouring for final year students as an outcome of internships which the students went for during the summer recess.

“This is an encouraging sign for us that companies recognise our students’ hard work and motivation during the internship”, said Prof Debasis Deb, in-charge of the Career Development Centre at IIT Kharagpur. As per the professor, there were many factors that contributed to the high demand of the students. There are wide choices in course curriculum available through flexible academic programmes, dedicated and experienced faculty strength and a strong presence of the alumni across most of recruiting organisations.

The Institute has also received more than 200 internship offers for the pre-final year students for the summer of 2018.

On Wednesday, IIT Bombay too released their placement report with nearly 1114 jobs were offered by a total of 305 recruiters. The average gross salary stands at Rs 11.41 lakh per annum. The season saw a total 67 international offers made from companies and 59 pre-placement offers were accepted by students.

