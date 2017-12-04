IIT-Kharagpur placement: Over 300 students bag jobs; Apple makes debut, hires 5

Eight out of 147 students picked on the second day got overseas postings. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Eight out of 147 students picked on the second day got overseas postings. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

In this year’s IIT-Kharagpur placement season, over 300 students have bagged job offers within two days. For the first time, Apple Inc came to the campus and hired five students for its Bengaluru office.

The placement season has begun in the Indian Institute of Technology and many companies have come for the first time to recruit students. Some of them are UK-based Halma plc, a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection, Dubai-based Dunia Finance and Mercari Japan Ltd, which specialises in dealing with industrial machinery, an IIT-KGP statement said today.

On the first day of the recruitment season, about 29 companies visited the campus which includes e-commerce company Flipkart, HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Microsoft, ITC and UBER.

A total of 188 students got jobs, 22 of which were overseas postings.

On the second day, LG Korea, Konica Minolta, Ola, Deloitte, Walmart, Adobe and Bajaj made offers to the students. Eight out of 147 students picked on the second day got overseas postings.

The chairman of Career Development Centre at the institute, Debasis Deb, said, “Data Analytics and software are the two booming sectors this year. So far, we are extremely happy with the response that our students have received this recruitment season,” he said.

“The centre has been exploring avenues to engage with the industrial sector beyond recruitment. The students can gain experience from internships and learn about the importance of core engineering sectors at open houses and workshops,” he added.

