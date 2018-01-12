IIT Jammu recruitment 2018: Earn upto 67,000 per month, 62 vacancies for various posts available

IIT Jammu is hiring for Medical Officer, Registrar, Sports Officer, Librarian and various other posts. IIT Jammu is hiring for Medical Officer, Registrar, Sports Officer, Librarian and various other posts.

IIT Jammu recruitment: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has released a recruitment notification for Medical Officer, Registrar, Sports Officer, Librarian and various other posts. The appointments on contract basis shall be made initially for a period of 3 years and can be extended upto 5 years. Those interested can apply at the official website – iitjammu.ac.in

Vacancy details

Total posts: 62

Designation

Registrar: 1

Institute Engineer: 1

Assistant Librarian : 1

Sports Officer: 1

Student Counsellor and Students Outreach Coordinator: 1

Assistant Registrar (Admn./Accounts/Audit): 5

Medical Officer NPA: 1

Security Officer: 1

Technical Officer (Network/VCR/CCTV telecom services, systems and services including HPC and data centre, web programmer): 1

Junior Superintendent: 2

Junior Technical Superintendant/Junior Engineer: 11

Asstt. Security & Fire Inspector: 1

Hospital Nurse: 1

Asstt. Sports Officer/PTI: 1

Caretaker-cum Manager (Asstt. hospitality manager and/or logistics & PRO): 1

Mess Manager and/or Asstt. Hospitality and Services Manager: 1

Assistant Workshop Superintendent: 1

Senior Laboratory Assistant/Senior Mechanic: 10

Senior Assistant (Stenographer): 1

Senior Assistant: 1

Junior Assistant (Administration)/(Accounts)/(Caretaker): 18

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Registrar: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or equivalent from recognised university in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven points scale and consistently good academic record.

Institute Engineer: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in the appropriate branch of engineering/ technology or equivalent from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree, with atleast 13 years of relevant experience

Or

Bachelor’s degree in the appropriate branch of engineering/technology or equivalent from a recognised university/ institute with at least 60 per cent in the qualifying degree, with atleast 15 years relevant experience.

Assistant Librarian: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in library science/information science/ documentation science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 60 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of

computerisation of library.

Sports Officer: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in physical education or master’s degree in sports science with at least 60 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) with a consistently good academic record. They should have represented the university/college at the inter-university/inter-collegiate competitions or state and/or national championships.

Student Counsellor and Students outreach Coordinator: Aspirants should have pursued MA in psychology and graduation in psychology with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university/institute.

Assistant Registrar (administration/accounts/audit): Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree or its equivalent in relevant discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven points scale and consistently good academic record set out in these regulations.

Medical Officer: Aspirants should have pursued MD or MS in an appropriate branch of medicine with at least 60 er cent marks

Or

Postgraduate diploma in an appropriate branch of medicine with at least 60 per cent marks plus atleast one

year experience in a recognised hospital

Or

MBBS in an appropriate branch of medicine with at least 60 per cent marks including completion of compulsory rotatary internship followed by atleast three years of experience in a recognised hospital.

Security Officer: Aspirants should be commissioned officer of army/navy/air force or assistant commandant of police/security force having a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree with six years of relevant experience.

Technical Officer (System Programmer): Aspirants should have pursued PhD in computer science/computer science and engineering/applied science from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks in the degree to PhD

Or

MTech in computer science engineering/computer science/EE from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks with five years of relevant experience

Or

BTech/MSc (CS) from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks with seven years of relevant experience.

Technical Officer (Web Programmer): Aspirants should have pursued BTech/MTech/MCA with at least five years of experience in development of websites, knowledge of PHP/Mysql, CMS is essential.

Junior Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any discipline from recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks in qualifying degree with three years of experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent

Or

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks in qualifying degree with five years of experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent.

Junior Technical Superintendent: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in science/computer science or BE/BTech or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with three years relevant experience

Or

Bachelor’s degree in science or equivalent in appropriate field with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with five years relevant experience

Or

Three years diploma in engineering/applied science or equivalent in appropriate field (after 10+2) with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with five years relevant experience.

Junior Engineer: Aspirants should be holding bachelor’s degree or equivalent in engineering (electrical/civil engineering) from a recognised university/institute with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree plus two years of relevant experience

Or

Three years diploma in engineering (electrical/civil engineering) from a recognised university/institute (after 10+2) with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree plus three years of relevant experience.

Asstt. Security and Fire Inspector: Aspirants should have pursued bachelor of engineering (fire) from a recognised university/institute or equivalent with at least 60 per centmarks in the qualifying degree.

Hospital Nurse: Aspirants should have passed intermediate (10+2 with science) or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the nursing council with three years course in general nursing and mid-wifery with at least 60 per cent marks from recognised board/institute with one year relevant experience.

Asstt. Sports Officer/PTI: Aspirants should be graduates with bachelor in physical education (BPh Ed) or its equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with at least two years of coaching experience in a university/institute.

Caretaker-cum-Manager (Asstt. Hospitality Manager and/or Logistics and PRO): Aspirants should be holding a degree in hotel management or equivalent with 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a

recognised university/institute with minimum five years of experience.

Mess Manager and/or Asstt. Hospitality and Services Manager: Aspirants should be holding a degree in hotel management or equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with at least five years of relevant experience.

Asstt. Workshop Superintendent: Aspirants should have pursued MTech with two years of relevant experience or first class degree in BE or BTech with minimum of four years experience in relevant field.

Senior Laboratory Assistant/Senior Mechanic: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in science/computer science or BE/BTech or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute

Or

Bachelor’s degree in science or equivalent in appropriate field with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the

qualifying degree from a recognised university/institute with two years relevant experience

Or

Three years diploma in engineering/applied science or equivalent in appropriate field (after 10+2) with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/institution.

Senior Assistant: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in any discipline from recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks in qualifying degree with one year of experience as Jr. Assistant or equivalent

Or

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks in qualifying degree with three years of experience as Jr. Assistant or equivalent.

Junior Assistant (Accounts): Aspirants should have pursued BCom or equivalent from recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree.

Junior Assistant (Caretaker): Aspirants should be holding a degree in hotel management or equivalent with at least 60 per cent marks in the qualifying degree from a recognised university/ institute with at least two years of relevant experience.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of written and trade test/computer test,

How to apply

Interested ones are required to fill in the application form at iitjammu.ac.in. The printout of the form along with relevant documents should be sent to ‘Assistant Registrar (IIT Jammu), Room No. 207/C-20, 2nd Floor, Main Building, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi – 110016’.

Important date

Last date for submission of application: January 23

