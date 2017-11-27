IIT Delhi staff recruitment 2017: Apply for 54 non academic posts at iitd.ac.in

IIT Delhi staff recruitment 2017: Candidates must apply before 5 pm on the last date online. IIT Delhi staff recruitment 2017: Candidates must apply before 5 pm on the last date online.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has called for applications for the recruitment of staff under the SC, ST, OBC and PWD categories. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website of the institute (iitd.ac.in).

There are a total of 54 posts available for candidates and the last date to apply for the same is on December 11, 2017. Candidates must apply before 5 pm on the last date online and can also submit their signed application print outs to the recruitment cell at IIT-D by December 21, 2017.

Posts available: 54

Junior engineer (civil)- 1

Junior technical superintendent- 5

Junior superintendent/ junior accounts officer- 7

Junior superintendent (publication)- 1

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant- 13

Assistant mess manager/ junior assistant- 23

Jr laboratory assistant- 4

Pay scale:

Junior engineer (civil)/Junior technical superintendent/Junior superintendent/ junior accounts officer/Junior superintendent (publication)- Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant/ Assistant mess manager/ junior assistant/ Jr laboratory assistant- Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200

Age limit:

Junior engineer (civil)/Junior technical superintendant/Junior superintendant/ junior accounts officer/Junior superintendent (publication)- 35

Senior mechanic/ sr laboratory assistant/ Assistant mess manager- 30

junior assistant/ jr laboratory assistant- 27

Steps to apply for IIT Delhi staff recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IIT Delhi as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab for “Jobs@iitd”.

Step 3: Click on the link for “non academic” posts.

Step 4: Follow the link for the application form and take a print out OR click on the link to the advertisement, check the details and follow the link provided there to apply online.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd