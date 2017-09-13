IIT Bombay placement 2016-17: Average package at Rs 11.41 lakh

IIT Bombay. (File photo) IIT Bombay. (File photo)

In the IIT Bombay’s 2016-17 placement, nearly 1114 jobs were offered by a total of 305 recruiters. The average gross salary stands at Rs 11.41 lakh per annum. The placement session had ended on June 30, 2017.

Major recruiters include Airbus Group (6), Bain & Company (4), Boston Consulting Group (4), Google (5), Goldman Sachs (15), Intel (28), Microsoft (19), ONGC (8), Procter & Gamble (6), Samsung R&D (26), Texas Instruments (11), Tata Steel (9), Qualcomm (13), etc. Some of the international recruiters were Murata Group Japan (7), NEC Japan (6), Schlumberger Asia Services (7), etc. Companies from countries like Japan, Taiwan and Singapore were amongst the top international recruiters.

With the economy increasingly striving for high-end products and services, a large number of companies now strive to develop products in the forefront of technology. A total of 32 Research and Development organisations offered 118 positions this year.

Over the years, PPOs have been a new trend of hiring talent from IIT Bombay. The season saw a total 67 international offers made from companies and 59 pre-placement offers were accepted by students. Top 25 engineering colleges in India, click here to read

In the internship season of 2016 – 17, 1107 offers were made from over 650 organisation. There has been a positive trend in international companies hiring IIT Bombay students as interns.

The placement and internship season 2017-18 has begun in July, 2017 and IIT Bombay is currently in the process of inviting companies for campus recruitment. As many as 110 students received pre-placement offers as of September 13, 2017. Interviews for phase 1 of campus placements will be conducted from December 1 onwards.

The Internship Season 2017-18 hiring started at IIT Bombay from the first week of August, 2017.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd