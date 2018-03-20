IIM-Sirmaur student offered Rs 53 lakh annual pay

IIM Sirmaur. (Photo taken from official website) IIM Sirmaur. (Photo taken from official website)

IIM Sirmaur has achieved 100 per cent summer placements recently and a student has bagged Rs 53 lakh offer by the Tolaram Group. This is a substantial increase from the previous year’s highest annual salary offer of Rs 23.3 lakh. This year’s median package has already surpassed last year’s average CTC of Rs 8.98 lakh per annum.

This year, IIM-Sirmaur witnessed an increase of over 80 per cent in first-time recruiters, with prominent companies like Reliance Industries Limited, DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited and IPL (DNA Networks) among the largest recruiters.

Students have bagged internship opportunities within various industries across multiple domains this summer. Manufacturing, entertainment and education were three of the major domains within which the most offers were made. The most number of roles were offered in operations, supply chain management, sales and marketing and finance. Students also bagged generous stipends for their summer placements, with the highest being Rs 1 lakh.

According to Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director IIM Sirmaur, “The fact that we are still at a stage of infancy has not held us back in achieving significant progress in all spheres of our activity. We attracted bright and highly motivated students from diverse backgrounds and qualifications, selected through a rigorous admission process, and thus they are just apt for industry absorption.”

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd