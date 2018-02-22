IIM Rohtak registers 100% placement, highest package at Rs 30 lakh

IIM Rohtak campus IIM Rohtak campus

Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak has completed final placements for its 2016-18 batch with 16 per cent rise in highest salary this year. A student from IIM Rohtak was offered a package of Rs 30 lakh per annum while the average salary stands at Rs 26 lakh a year. There were over 40 new recruiters on campus, representing a 75 per cent increase over last year. The institute recorded 100 per cent placement with nearly 139 offers made from over 90 recruiters.

Marketing stood as the top recruiter this season with 29 per cent of all the offers being made in this domain. Some of the prominent companies included Yes Bank, Dabur, Amazon, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, JK Group. There was a five fold increase in the number of FMCG companies visiting the campus. Finance firms were the next in line with 26 per cent of the batch getting offers in this domain. Prominent banks include ICICI, RBL, Yes Bank, HDFC, SBI and more.

Other major sectors included General Management (21%), Analytics (12%), Strategy and Consulting (7%) and Operations (5%). This season also saw the return of the Big 4 with KPMG and EY offering attractive profiles to IIM Rohtak graduates.

Moreover, this year witnessed a steep increase in the number of PPIs and PPOs offered to the students. There was also presence of international recruiters on the campus offering some of the most sought after profiles in the industry.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd