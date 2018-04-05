IIM-Kozhikode student gets Rs 52 lakh offer

IIM Kozhikode (Photo credit: official website) IIM Kozhikode (Photo credit: official website)

In the final placement at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K), a student has been offered Rs 52 lakh per annum package while the average salary stands at Rs 17.76 lakh per annum. As many as 367 students of the total of 382 in the graduating batch for 2018. However, 11 students opted to sign out of the placement process while four others remained unplaced, IIM-K said in a press release.

This year, a total of 178 companies participated in the placements process which is 58 per cent increase from the

previous year. Over 75 were first-time recruiters including Arthur D Little, Avendus Capital, Axis Securities, Bharat Forge, Britannia, Casio, Crompton Greaves, GMR Group, Optum – UHG, RBL Bank and Shapoorji Pallonji Group have come to the campus.

Diverse roles in the consulting domain were offered to 26 per cent of the batch by the Boston Consulting Group, Cedar Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, EY, IMC, KPMG and PwC, the release said.

The 20th annual convocation of the institute will take place on April 7 in which Boston Consulting Group, Chairman,

Asia-Pacific Region, Dr Janmejaya Sinha, will be the chief guest, the release added.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd