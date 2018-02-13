IIM Calcutta witnesses 100% placement, Accenture Strategy top recruiter

IIM Calcutta students. Express Photo by Subham Dutta IIM Calcutta students. Express Photo by Subham Dutta

IIM Calcutta has witnessed 100 per cent placement in just a little over two days, with over 130 firms offering profiles across diverse sectors. A total of 481 offers were made out of which nearly 50 per cent were from the finance and consulting sectors. Among the top recruiters, consulting covered 27 per cent of the total batch with Accenture Strategy being the top recruiter followed by The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and AT Kearney.

In the finance sector, 23 per cent of the total offers with major recruiters being JP Morgan & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, CitiBank, Credit Suisse and IVFA. Bessemer Venture Partners visited IIM Calcutta for the first time.

Other major sectors included Marketing (16%), General Management (14%), Product Management & Operations (12%) and IT & Analytics (8%) Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Star and EXL were the top recruiters in Product Management & Operations, General Management, Marketing and IT & Analytics respectively.

Other major firms included Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Tata Administrative Services, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Proctor & Gamble.

