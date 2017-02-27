IIM Bangalore picks 15 new business ideas from women entrepreneurs

The 15 women selected to incubate (their ideas) at IIMB will receive a fellowship of Rs 40,000 per month The 15 women selected to incubate (their ideas) at IIMB will receive a fellowship of Rs 40,000 per month

Almost a week before the Women’s Day, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) and Goldman Sachs, on Sunday, selected 15 women entrepreneurs and their ideas for incubation over next year as the final phase of its women startup programme.

The 15 women selected to incubate (their ideas) at IIMB will receive a fellowship of Rs 40,000 per month, while they further develop their business ideas.

This is a Goldman Sachs-backed customised online and classroom training programme designed to grow next generation of female entrepreneurs.

“Since 2008, through our 10,000 women initiatives, Goldman Sachs has been investing globally and in India in the economic empowerment of women through education and access to capital,” Goldman Sachs (India) Chairman and co-CEO Sonjoy Chatterjee said.

“The innovative business ideas developed through this mass outreach online and classroom programme reflect the entrepreneurial talent in India and the tremendous potential of women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Read | Engineering colleges to have online complaints redressal mechanism

Launched in November 2016, the women startup programme drew more than 1,700 aspiring female entrepreneurs from across the country for a five-week online course focused on encouraging women to identify and test their business ideas.

Afterwards, 50 women entrepreneurs were selected to attend a three-week boot camp at IIMB to enable each to develop a “problem-solution” methodology for comprehending the

success and sustainability of their ventures.

The three-week boot camp, which was offered at no cost, provided 50 participants with an opportunity to network with successful women entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, MBA students from IIMB, and Goldman Sachs professionals.

Shreya, a homemaker for over 10 years, who previously had a boutique selling designer wear for women, participated in the programme and said, “I have benefited immensely from this IIMB boot camp. After taking the time to focus on my family for the past decade, this residential boot camp format with like-minded women has exposed me to the tools, processes and mentorship necessary to translate my concept into a working idea. Most importantly it has instilled in me the ambition, energy and confidence needed to launch my own business. My life has transformed in the last two months.”

For more IIM news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd