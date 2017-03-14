IIM Ahmedabad placements: Amazon leads recruitment race with 18 offers

Among global banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter. Among global banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter.

Amazon made the most offers at the end of the final placement process for the 2017 batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad(IIMA) with 18 offers. More than 100 firms participated in the placement process in 2017.

Even as placements concluded, firms from multiple domains participated across the 3 clusters in the final placements, with students being placed across more than 10 cohorts. More than 30 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, consulting, pharmaceuticals and analytics. Firms which made the most offers on campus included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bain and Co, McKinsey and Co and the Boston Consulting Group in which Amazon made the most offers at the end of the final placement process with 18 offers. McKinsey and Company made the highest number of offers in the consulting domain, with 15 offers.

Among global banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, having picked 9 students. In the sales and marketing domain, HUL extended 7 offers followed by Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Samsung, with 6 offers each. With 10 offers, TAS was the largest recruiter in the General Management cohort. Sprinklr extended 9 offers in the Consumer Tech cohort.

Recruiters in the management and niche consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, AT Kearney, Bain and Co, McKinsey and Co and Oliver Wyman among others. Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space include Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kotak IB and Standard Chartered. Among the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance recruiters, American Express, FinIQ, Fullerton and RBL were some of the recruiters who extended offers.

Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters like Airtel, Asian Paints, HUL, ITC, Nestle, P&G, and Reckitt Benckiser among others. The general management cohort saw participation from Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, C.K. Birla and Mahindra & Mahindra. The Enterprise Tech and Consumer Tech cohorts saw participation from firms like MobiKwik, Rivigo and Sprinklr among others.

As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were 110 dream applications this year and this year, seven students opted out of the placement process to work on their own ventures,under the guidance and mentorship of CIIE.

Utsav Bhattacharjee, the Recruitment Secretary at IIM Ahmedabad said, “The cluster-cohort system is unique to IIM-A. It is meant to encourage students to consider career choices based on role and sector. The increase in the number of dream applications available per student (wherein a person could apply and sit for 5 more companies after securing an offer) was also a step in the same direction and it was interesting to see a substantial increase

in the number of students exercising this option.”

The final placements for PGP – FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management) saw 25 firms participate from varying sectors like FMCG, Agri inputs, BFSI, Consulting, Food Production and Plantation, and extended 50 offers to the students. Godrej Group of companies and TGI were the top recruiters, recruiting eight and four students respectively.

A total of 45 students from the batch were eligible for placements from PGP-FAMB and 44 went through with the process. The process saw participation from a number of first time recruiters like Pioneering Ventures, PepsiCo, Flourish Foods and Tilvila. Regular recruiters like Yes Bank, ADM, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and Amazon – Cloudtail extended multiple offers, cited a release from the institute on Monday.

