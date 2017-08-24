IIIT Delhi placement 2017: Highest package at Rs 35 lakh for B Tech student

IIIT Delhi (source: iiitd.ac.in) IIIT Delhi (source: iiitd.ac.in)

IIIT-Delhi concluded its campus placement for the batch of 2016 -2017 and the maximum annual compensation offer was of Rs 35 lakh from works application for B Tech graduate. In a release, the institute claims that the students received 342 offers with an average compensation package of Rs 12 lakh per annum. The campus hosted 102 companies.

For M Tech, several reputed companies offered package upto 26.5 lakh. Apart from tech giants Google, there were Amazon, Directi, IBM Research, Sandisk, Qualcomm, Works Application, Adobe, Oracle among others.

The placement profiles offered were that of software developers, research engineers, data scientist, design engineer, system engineer, business analyst, frontend / backend developers et al.

The campus hosted all the prominent consulting groups during the first phase.

In the second phase, IIIT Delhi hosted 25 companies. The maximum annual compensation package was of Rs 16.5 lacs offered by Qualcomm. This was the first time that Qualcomm, an A+ category company visited IIIT-Delhi. It emerged as the biggest recruiter of the season making 32 offers (14 intern and 18 full-time offers).

​

This time the majority of MTech ECE students have received​ core jobs and core internship. Here is the placement breakup

BTech CSE students: 98.86%

BTech ECE: 92%

MTech CSE: 92.45%

MTech ECE: 93.75%

​

​Prof Pankaj Jalote, Director, said, “The Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services sectors is on the rise. There are new avenues of jobs in the software and hardware development, technology consultancies and software management.”

