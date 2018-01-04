IIFT placements: Four students get annual package of Rs 95 lakh

IIFT saw an increase of 29.10 per cent in the number of pre-placement offers. Express Photo by Amit Mehra IIFT saw an increase of 29.10 per cent in the number of pre-placement offers. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has completed its placement for 2016-18 in record time. A total of four students of the institute were offered an annual package of $150,000 (over Rs 95 lakh).

About seven students from the institute were offered compensation of $80,000 per annum, said IIFT in a release. “International placements continued to be strong with 31 international roles being offered to our students,” IIFT said in a statement. The institute comes under the commerce ministry.

These 31 students got placed in international business roles in South America, Thailand, Africa and South-East Asian countries. “The average compensation offered to the IIFT students is Rs 19.23 lakh per annum, with the domestic average standing at Rs 18.27 lakh per annum,” it said.

Of the total batch strength of 288, IIFT saw an increase of 29.10 per cent in the number of pre-placement offers. This time, a total of 93 PPOs were made in comparison to 74 last year

In the placements, 94 recruiters and 35 companies associating with IIFT for the first time including prominent brands like Arcesium, Avendus Capital, BMW, CP group, Deloitte USI (S&O) EXL, PepsiCo, Tech Mahindra, YES Bank amongst others.

Read | Latest government jobs to apply for in January/February 2018



Quality placement with the opening of superior roles offered by leaders of national and international repute, clearly shows the perfect alignment of course structure, making our students’ industry ready by arranging engagements with various industry leaders, our esteemed alumni & dedicated faculty,” said Dr Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, New Delhi.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd