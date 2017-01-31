ICAI CA Intermediate IPCC November exam 2016: Results declared

ICAI CA IPCC 2016: The merit list will be released today ICAI CA IPCC 2016: The merit list will be released today

ICAI has released the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate – Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) examination. The Institute had conducted the exam in November, 2016 and has declared the results on January 31, 2017.

The merit list (candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will also be available on the official exam website — icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI had earlier released the results of Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2016 on January 17.

Steps to check the ICAI results 2016

Log on to the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

On the home page, click on the desired link — ICAI IPCC result

A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your registration number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

You result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Results via SMS:

For getting your results of CA Intermediate IPC November 2016 through SMS candidates should type: CAINTER(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate). e.g. CAINTER 302971 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services.

