ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017 to release on July 18 at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination held in May 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June 2017 on July 18, 2017. The result will be announced around 2 pm. The results and the details of marks of Final Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be hosted on the official website: icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI will issue the All India merit list for the candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of final examination. The said merit list will also be available on the above website.

In the final examination held in May 2017, a total of 1,32,007 students appeared at 372 centres across the globe. Similarly, for the CPT exam held in June 2017, as many as 93,262 students appeared. The students can access their result via e-mail. To receive the result, they need to pre-register their requests at the above mentioned website.

For accessing the result at the above website, the student shall have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number. For more updates on ICAI result, click here

Further, facilities have been made for students desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. For getting results through the message students should type:

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

