ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017 declared, check merit list at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. The candidates can apply for inspection or certified copies of answer books for CA final and CPT exam from July 19 onwards. The last date to apply is August 16 for CA exam while for the latter, it is August 17, 2017. The merit list will be released shortly at the above mentioned websites.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the CA exam in May this year. These aspirants can view their scores by following the process written below:

ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CA or CPT result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number or pin number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

ICAI result via SMS

The candidates can view

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space) your 6 digit roll number

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space) six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

