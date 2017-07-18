ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017 date and time: Check result online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org

ICAI result 2017 will be released at icaiexam.icai.org ICAI result 2017 will be released at icaiexam.icai.org

The results of the Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be declared today on July 18, 2017 at 2 pm. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had conducted the CA exam in May while the CPT was held in June this year. Thousands of candidates applied for the CA exam can view their scores at the official website, as well as through SMS and email.

ICAI CA final and CPT result 2017, here’s how to check:

Visit the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. The result can also be viewed at caresults.icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the CA or CPT result link

Enter your registration number or pin number and other details

Your result will appear on the screen

ICAI result via SMS

i) For Final Examination result

CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFNL 000128

ii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(space)XXXXXX(where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888 – for all mobile services – India Times

ICAI result via email

The students can access their result via e-mail. To receive the result, they need to pre-register their requests at the above-mentioned website.

The ICAI will issue the All India merit list of the candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of the final examination. The merit list will also be available on the above website.

