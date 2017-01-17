ICAI CA final and CPT Nov/ Dec 2016 exam: Results declared, check merit list

ICAI results 2016: Keep your roll number handy to check the result ICAI results 2016: Keep your roll number handy to check the result

ICAI results 2016: Lakhs of Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirants appeared for the CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) December exam 2016 held across the country at various exam centres. The exam was conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exam was held in two sessions in 171 cities in the country.

Last year, about 2.28 lakh aspirants has appeared for the exam. The CA final examination was held in November 2016. The website is functioning slowly, we suggest candidates to try after some time.

Steps to check ICAI results 2016

Log on to the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

On the home page, click on the desired link — CA and CPT result

A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your registration number or PIN number along with your roll number in the space provided.

You result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

The total number of questions set in the exam is 200 and some of the questions are lengthy can time consuming. The questionnaire also contains some case case study-based questions.

To pass the CPT exam, candidates have to attempt a minimum of 170 questions to pass the exam and graduate to the next level.

