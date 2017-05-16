SBI PO 2017 prelims results to be declared tomorrow at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2017: Every year, State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for Probationary Officer SBI PO 2017: Every year, State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for Probationary Officer

SBI PO 2017 results: The State Bank Of India (SBI) will release the results of preliminary recruitment exam for the posts of probationary officers on May 17, that is, tomorrow. The candidates can log in with their registration number and view the results on the official website. The application process for SBI PO 2017 had begun in February this year for recruitment of nearly 2200 PO posts.

Steps to download SBI PO 2017 results

Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on career tab

Then click on SBI PO 2017 results.

Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth

The results will be displayed

The successful candidates will have to appear for the main exam that wil beld on June 4. The call letter for the online main exam will be released on May 22 and the results will be announced by June 19. Those who clear both prelims and mains exam, will be called for the group discussion and interview on July 10. The final result will be announced on August 5.

Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most popular jobs among candidates who wish to make a career in the bnaking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer).

