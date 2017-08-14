IBPS RRB VI recruitment 2017: Last date to apply for 15,068 posts

IBPS RRB VI recruitment 2017: Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as the exam fee (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates) by today. IBPS RRB VI recruitment 2017: Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as the exam fee (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates) by today.

The last date to apply for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Regional Rural Bank (IBPS RRB) Common Recruitment Process (CRP) VI is today. Candidates who wish to apply for 15,068 vacancies can apply for the entrance from the official website.

The posts available include group -A officers (scale-I II & III) and Group -B office assistant (multipurpose). A total of 56 RRBs are participating in the recruitment process of 8,298 office assistants (multipurpose), 5,023 officers of scale 1, 169 officers of scale of scale 3 and 1500 officers of scale 2.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as the exam fee (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates) by today. IBPS recently released a notice announcing that candidates can choose to provide their Aadhar enrollment number.

“All the applicants and constituents are hereby informed that providing AADHAR number or AADHAR Enrolment number in the application, for RRBs-CWE-VI, is optional,” IBPS said. The institute will also conduct a pre-exam training session from August 28 to September 3, 2017.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB VI recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS (ibps.in)

Step 2: Click on the tab for “CWE RRBs”

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Bank VI”

Step 4: Click on the link provided to apply for your chosen post.

Step 5: Click on the link that says “Click here for new registration”.

Step 6: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit this information.

Step 7: Keep a copy of the application for further reference and do not forget to pay the exam fee.

