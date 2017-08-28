IBPS RRB call letters released: All you need to know about exam dates, vacancies, paper patter

IBPS RRB: There are 15,068 vacancies for officers of group A and multipurpose office assistants of group B. IBPS RRB: There are 15,068 vacancies for officers of group A and multipurpose office assistants of group B.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the sixth preliminary recruitment exam for scale 1 officers in regional rural banks (RRBs). The application process had closed on August 14 and candidates willing to attempt the exam should note that the call letters are available on the official website (ibps.in).

Here are five things you need to know about IBPS RRB prelims 2017:

1. Vacancies:

There are 15,068 vacancies for officers of group A and multipurpose office assistants of group B.

Scale 1 officers- 5,023

Scale 2 officers (agriculture)- 166

Scale 2 officers (marketing)- 35

Scale 2 officers (treasury manager)- 13

Scale 2 officers (law)- 27

Scale 2 officers (chartered accountant)- 38

Scale 2 officers (IT)- 95

Scale 2 officers (general banking)- 1,373

Scale 3 officers- 1, 169

Office assistants (multipurpose)- 8,298

2. Important dates:

Last date to access hall tickets- September 16

Scale 1 officer preliminary exams- September 9, 10, 16

Office assistant (multipurpose) exam- September 17, 23, 24

3. IBPS RRB call letter 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download call letter link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 4: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 5: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

4. On exam day:

– Note down your roll number, date of exam, reporting time and venue as given on the call letter.

– Be on time for the exam. Those who arrive late will not be permitted inside the exam hall.

– Keep a photocopy of the call letter and bring both on the day of the exam along with a photocopy of your identity proof.

– You may bring stationery tools like pencils, pens and erasers for the exam.

– A sheet will be provided for rough work. This should be handed over to the invigilator before leaving the room.

5. Preparation tips:

– The exam will contain 200 questions in five sections including Quantitative Aptitude, English, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge and General Awareness. You will have 120 minutes to answe all quesions. Be careful, as wrong answers will lead to negative marking.

– Solve the reasoning questions with analysis rather than simulation. To score profoundly in this section, the candidates need to focus more on the analytical part of the reasoning rather than going hard by cramming simulating the shortcuts.

– Keep the pace up in Quantitative section. This section contains 40 questions but the difficulty level is usually moderate to high. In this section, for every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks gets deducted. It is advised to quickly wrap it as the quantitative section is fairly manageable hence one needs to focus on other sections too in order to clear the sectional cut-off and to maximise overall score.

– Reading newspaper daily is the key to solve General Awareness section. At least 70 per cent of the questions in this section come directly from the newspaper.

– Practicing comprehension and solving mock tests can reap good results. It is suggested to read books and newspapers in the language that a candidate has chosen. This will help the student practice comprehension skills.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd