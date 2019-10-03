IBPS RRB Clerk office assistant prelims result 2019 declared: How to check

IBPS RRB office assistant pre-result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the pre-result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of office assistant (multi-purpose) for the Rural Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The result for IBPS RRB PO or officer scale-I was declared earlier.

Those who clear the RRB preliminary exam will be eligible for the IBPS RRB Mains online exam. Those who clear the Main will be called for the interview round; scheduled to be held in November. The final result will be declared in January 2020, as per the official notification.

The interview will be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities

IBPS RRB office assistant prelims Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link IBPS RRB preliminary result

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The in-hand salary of IBPS RRB office assistant varies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. In the latest development, it was announced that the IBPS RRB Mains will also be conducted in regional languages as well. This was earlier conducted in English and Hindi only.

The IBPS RRB office assistant main exam would comprise questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability. The exam would have a total of 200 questions and carry a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be given two hours to attempt the exam.