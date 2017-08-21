IBPS RRB CWE VI pre exam call letter released, download online at ibps.in

IBPS released notification to recruit a total of 15,068 posts IBPS released notification to recruit a total of 15,068 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the pre-exam call letter for the candidates who have applied for Group -A Officers (Scale I) and Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) jobs under CRP RRB VI. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – ibps.in. The pre-exam training will begin from August 28 to September 3, 2017.

The pre-examination training facility is for those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I.

IBPS RRB call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download call letter link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 4: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 5: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

Earlier, a notification was released vy the IBPS for a total of 15,068 vacancies are available in 56 participating RRBs including 8,298 office assistant (multipurpose), 5,023 Officer scale 1, in scale 3, there are 169 posts while in officer scale 2, there is a requirement of over 1500 posts in various categories.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd