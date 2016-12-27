IBPS RRB CWE V main exam 2016: Score cards out, check here

IBPS RRB Main score card 2016: Follow the steps written below to calculate your score IBPS RRB Main score card 2016: Follow the steps written below to calculate your score

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score cards of the Common Recruitment Process (CWE) Regional Rural Bank (RRB) V Officers Scale I, II and III by Tuesday evening, December 27, 2016. The results has been released online.

The Institute has already declared the results on the official website. The last date to check the result is January 27.

Steps to check the IBPS CWE RRB Officers Scale I main exam results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Institute — ibps.in

On the main page, click on the notification flashing right to left which says “Click here to view your online main/single examination result status for CWE RRB Officers Scale I, II, III”

A new page will open. Select your scale from the notifications present and you will be taken to another page.

Here, enter your roll number or registration number and select your password which will be your date of birth.

You will also be required to enter a security code as shown in the image. If you cannot see the code, refresh the page.

Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit/Login”

Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Take a print if necessary.

The candidates can check scores of the main examination by following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly in each objective test after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) The corrected scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the equated scores.

(iii) Final scores in each test are rounded off to up to two digits after the decimal point.

How to calculate the score:

Scores obtained in (reasoning x 1.25 + computer knowledge x 0.50 + general awareness x 1.00 + English/ Hindu language x 1.00 + quantitative aptitude x 1.25)

