IBPS RRB 2017: Tips to prepare for reasoning, numerical ability, general awareness and computer knowledge

Every year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment examination at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS RRB examination is conducted to hire candidates for the posts of office assistants and officer scale 1, 2, 3 across various RRBs in India. The online exam is held in two stages — preliminary and main. However, it is not sufficient enough to just appear for the exam. It is necessary that candidates formulate a strong preparation plan, which will allow them to score high marks in examination, allowing them to receive calls for interviews.

IBPS RRB: Reasoning

— Candidates can secure good marks in reasoning section and this is what makes this section extremely important. The pattern of questions in this section is a major plus point.

— A paragraph for puzzles is given and candidates will be required to answer 4-5 questions based on that puzzle

— If candidate manages to solve the puzzle, all 4-5 questions can be answered in no time

— This not only saves time but also ensures securing of marks

— Accuracy is the key point in this section

— Candidate must practise maximum possible comprehension type reasoning problems

Following topics under this section must be thoroughly prepared by candidates

Seating arrangements

Input-Output

Coding and De-coding

Problem Solving

Statement and Conclusion type questions

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Inequalities

Puzzles (Floor Based, Row & Order Based)

Data Sufficiency

Decision Making

IBPS RRB: Numerical Ability

This section is time-consuming but very scoring. Candidates can use following strategies to score in this section

Time from reasoning, English/ Hindi language and general awareness sections must be saved so that additional time can be devoted to this section

— Along with accuracy, time management will play a significant role in this section, since numerical solving will require time, which will have to be efficiently managed by candidate

— In case, a numerical is taking more time, that question must be left, instead of wasting time

— Questions from Data Interpretation, Number Series, Quadratic Equation, Data Sufficiency and Simplification must be attempted first since they require less time and are comparatively easy

— Candidates can adopt topic oriented scheme for this section

Following are the primary topics that must be focussed on while preparing for Numerical Ability Section

Decimal and Fractions

Simplification

Number Series

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Data Sufficiency

Averages

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Time and distance

Problems on Sharing

Frequency polygon

Bar-diagram

Pie-chart

Radar Chart

Table Chart

Missing Data Interpretation.

IBPS RRB: General Awareness

This section is extremely scoring if candidates have good hold about current affairs and general occurrences. Following strategies are useful in scoring this section:

— Maximum questions in this section pertain to current affairs

— Reading newspapers and magazines are the best way to prepare for this section

Following topics of current affairs must be focussed on

Banking & Finance Sector

National & International news

Important dates

Current Science

Technology

Sports & Culture

Banking & Marketing Sector

IBPS RRB: English/Hindi language

— A lot of aspirants believe that this section is less scoring, but it is actually a myth. This section is extremely scoring due to the kind of questions asked in it.

— Candidate must read books, newspapers, magazines or any other available reading material in language which they want to opt for (either English or Hindi)

— This will be extremely helpful in increasing candidate’s speed to read

— Grammar part of language must be thoroughly prepared since it will allow candidate to answer all type of questions, like finding errors and improving sentence formation

Following topics under this section must be comprehensively prepared for

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Improvement

Parajumbles

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

IBPS RRB: Computer Knowledge

What makes this section scoring and easy is that questions in this section are usually based on the general operations that we usually perform on computers in daily life. Also, the syllabus of this section is not very vast. Following strategies might prove useful in preparing for this section

Cover all topics under this section since they are not very vast and can be easily covered

Working on computer might be helpful in understanding the theoretical segments

Following topics must be covered under this section

Basic of Computers

Computer Organisation

Generations of computer

Input & Output Device

Shortcuts & Basic knowledge MS word, MS Excel, MS power point

Memory orientation

Internet

LAN

WAN

Modem

Computer Abbreviations

Modern day Technology

