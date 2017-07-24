IBPS RRB 2017: Apply for 15,091 posts for Officer scale I, II, III and multipurpose at ibps.in

Candidates can apply for the IBPS RRB jobs from today Candidates can apply for the IBPS RRB jobs from today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an advertisement for the recruitment of more than 15,000 group A officers of scales I, II and III at ibps.in. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website before August 14, 2017. From today, aspirants can apply for the IBPS RRB 2017 examination, notification of which was released last week. The annual recruitment process held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, candidates can apply for Group -A Officers (Scale-I II & III) and Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) jobs under CRP RRB VI.

A total of 15,068 vacancies are available in 56 Participating RRBs including 8,298 office assistant (multipurpose), 5,023 Officer scale 1, in scale 3, there are 169 posts while in officer scale 2, there is a requirement of over 1500 posts in various categories.

Documents required to apply for IBPS RRB exam 2017

1) Scanned photograph and signature ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications written in the notification. Make sure your signature shouldn’t be in the capital letters.

2) Aspirant need to have a valid personal email ID. It is here that the candidate will receive all important information like result etc. Keep it active till the declaration of results.

3) Keep all the important documents ready to make online payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges

Application fees

For Officer (Scale I, II & III), it is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and for Rs 600 for all others. For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the fees for reserve categories is Rs 100 while for others, it is Rs 600.

Important dates:

Registration/fee payment begins- July 24, 2017

Last date to apply/pay fee- August 14, 2017

Pre exam training- August 28 to September 3, 2017

Preliminary exam call letter- August/September 2017

Preliminary exam scale 1- September 9, 10, 16, 2017

Preliminary exam office assistant September 17, 23, 24, 2017

Posts available: 15,068

