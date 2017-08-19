IBPS PO or clerk: From salary to selection process, these 7 comparisons will ease your confusion

IBPS PO or clerk: Which is better? IBPS PO or clerk: Which is better?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for Probationary Officers with 3562 vacancies and is expected to release the official notification for Clerk sometime soon. IBPS PO and Clerk exams are two of the most sought-after examinations conducted by the institute.

These exams are tough to compete in and every year a large number of candidates try their luck. With such esteem on these posts, it makes one wonder what makes them so important to so many people and how are POs and Clerks different.

The following points will explain the difference between the two exams:

1. Job Profile and Responsibilities:

IBPS PO

Probationary Officers need to have knowledge in various departments like Finance, Marketing, Loans and Advances and Accounting. They are responsible for guiding customers, handling their complaints, introducing new products and services to them, issuing Demand Drafts, Cheques and ATM cards. They are also responsible for bringing in new business, supervising the work of bank clerks, providing and documenting loans and supervising the transactions.

IBPS Clerk

Bank Clerks serve as the first point of contact sought by customers for inquiries and guidance. They handle deposit and withdrawal of cash by customers; receive demand drafts, cheques, pay orders, dividend warrants; issue ESI stamps and cash receipts; monitor the work of other bank clerks and the sub-staff; maintain record of balance on a daily basis; hold valuables of the bank in safe custody; balance tally, ledger maintenance, data entry; issue cheque books; market products and services of the bank. Digitisation has simplified this post as most of the work can be completed on computers and by entering the daily transactions and other information served to customers.

2. Salary and Perks:

IBPS PO

The basic salary of a Probationary Officer is Rs 23,700 while the in-hand salary drawn is approximately Rs 38,360 to Rs 40,700. However, the salary will vary according to the location of posting. The perks include a dearness allowance, special allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance, travel allowance, leased accommodation, newspaper reimbursement, medical aid and benefits under the new pension scheme.

IBPS Clerk

The basic salary of a bank clerk ranges from Rs 11,765 to Rs 42,020 while the in-hand approximate salary per month is Rs 19,461. Here too, the salary will vary according to the location of posting. The perks include a dearness allowance, house rent allowance, medical allowance and other facilities.

3. Selection Procedure:

IBPS PO

The selection procedure occurs in occurs in three phases— preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

The preliminary exam will be one hour long with a total weightage of 100 marks. It will include questions on the English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

The main exam will be three hours long with a weightage of 200 marks. This would include question on reasoning and computer aptitude, general/economy/banking awareness, the English language and data analysis and interpretation.

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk aspirants will also be required to clear three rounds— preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

The preliminary exam will be one hour long for 100 marks and will include questions on English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.

The main exam will be 135 minutes long for 200 marks. It will contain questions on reasoning, English language, quantitative aptitude, general awareness (with special reference to banking) and computer knowledge.

4. Eligibility:

IBPS PO

Candidates for this post need to be between at least 20 years old and no older than 30. They must also have a graduate’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

IBPS Clerk

Candidates for this post also need to be between at least 20 years old and no older than 30. They are required to have a graduate’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university, a mandatory operating and working knowledge of computer systems and should be proficient in the language of the state or union territory.

5. Important dates:

IBPS PO

Preliminary exam- October 7, 8, 14, 15, 2017

Main exam- November 26, 2017

IBPS Clerk

Preliminary exam- December 2, 3, 9, 10, 2017

Main exam- January 21, 2018

