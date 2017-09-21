IBPS PO admit card 2017: Download prelims call letter online at ibps.in

The provisional allotment is expected to release in April 2018. The provisional allotment is expected to release in April 2018.

IBPS PO admit card 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the call letters for the preliminary exam for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees at ibps.in. The institute has earlier released the pre-exam training call letter scheduled to be held from September 23 to September 29. The last date to download the hall ticket/ call letter is by October 14.

IBPS PO admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the download call letter link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘ Download Preliminary exam call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The online exam is scheduled to be held on October 7, 8, 14 and 15 and the results will release in the same month. The candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam, results of which will be released in December. The IBPS PO/ MT interview round will begin in January and will continue till February (dates will be announced later). The provisional allotment is expected to release in April 2018.

This year, IBPS has released notification for 3562 vacancies which are nearly 60 per cent less than previous year’s 8822 posts. However, the numbers are expected to release as about four banks yet to report any vacancy in the IBPS PO posts.

