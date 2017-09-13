IBPS PO/ MT 2017: Download pre-exam call letter at ibps.in

IBPS PO call letter is available for download until September 29 IBPS PO call letter is available for download until September 29

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for the pre-exam training for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees at ibps.in. The pre-exam training will be held from September 23 to September 29.

The online registration process had started on August 16 and ended on September 5, 2017.

Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary examination followed by the mains. A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government.

IBPS PO call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download call letter link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 4: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 5: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The last date to download the call letter is by September 29.

Important dates

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September 23 to 29

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: September

Online preliminary examination dates: October 7, 8, 14 and 15

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: October 2017

Download of call letter for online exam – Main: November 2017

Online examination main: November 26

Declaration of result – Main December 2017

Download of call letters for interview: January 2018

Conduct of interview round: January / February 2018

Provisional allotment: April 2018

