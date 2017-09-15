IBPS PO 2017: Follow these dos and don’ts to score maximum in exam

Practice online tests for better preparation Practice online tests for better preparation

With the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) examination around the corner, it is time for aspirants to dust their books on the shelves and to start preparing committedly. Here is a list of handy tips that will help you stay on track and avoid getting derailed in the process.

Dos:

1. Keep study resources minimum: Refer to a couple of trusted and recommended sources instead of trying to read everything available in the market. The best way to this would be to compartmentalise your preparation in the following stages: –

Exam stage (prelims or mains?)

Subjects (English, GA, reasoning etc)

Important topics in each subject

Covering one recommended source for all the above

2. Practice multiple online tests:

Practicing online tests not only familiarises you with the exam but also provides feedback in the form of analytics to help you identify your strong and weak areas and determine your speed and accuracy.

3. Practice mental math:

One of the ways to achieve great speed and calculate faster during your exam to cover more topics is to practice mental calculation. Avoid rough sheets for simple calculations. Learn tables up to 20, square roots up to 30 and cube roots up to 20.

4. Allot time for each section daily:

We suggest you break down your preparation period into days and allot some time daily for each section. Mugging up everything at one go during the last minute will only end up confusing you.

5. Be well-rested before exam:

Do not pull an all-nighter before the exam. You will only end up being tired and irritated during the exam and won’t be able to focus. Therefore, we suggest you get a good night’s sleep one day before the exam.

Don’ts:

1. Ignoring basics:

Surface level preparation, even for the simplest exams is a bad idea. You must remember that any exam is designed to test your knowledge of the fundamental concepts. Make proper notes and revise them from time to time. This will help you in getting a strong grip on your basics. After you have done this, you’ll understand the concepts properly and then can go on to learn the shortcuts in order to improve your speed. This will come in handy if there are any variations in the paper pattern and question types.

2. Having sectional bias:

It is only normal for an aspirant to have a preference for a certain subject or a topic. Doing what we’re good at makes us feel happy whereas working on our weaknesses requires effort and is also disheartening at times. But this where lies the key to success. This is what makes all the difference. So, work on your weaknesses and maintain your strengths.

3. Juggling multiple exams at a time:

This is the last but definitely not the least of the mistakes that are made by aspirants. Given the competition levels, it is justified to prepare simultaneously for a couple of exams, but any more than that may cause trouble. Different exams have different patterns, marking schemes etc and it is always better to focus on one thing at a time. and even if you want to prepare for more than one, make sure your preparation is well spaced out.

4. Guessing the answers:

Absolutely avoid guess work. IBPS exams have negative marking. Answer a question only if you’re confident about it.

5. Getting stuck on a particular question:

If you’re unable to answer a particular question, because you find it difficult, mark it for review and get back to it later. Do not spend too much time on a particular question.

— The article is written by Abhishek Patil, Founder of Oliveboard

