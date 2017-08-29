IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter 2017 released at ibps.in

IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter 2017: The admit cards will be available on the site until September 24, 2017. IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter 2017: The admit cards will be available on the site until September 24, 2017.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary common written exam call letter for the recruitment of multipurpose office assistants at various regional rural banks across the country. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website (ibps.in).

The admit cards will be available on the site until September 24, 2017. Candidates are required to carry their admit cards and photo identity proofs on the day of the exam.

The preliminary exam will be conducted in two sections— section 1 will contain 40 questions on reasoning and section 2 will contain 40 questions on numberical ability. Candidates will have 45 minutes to score 80 marks. The papers will be available in both Hindi and English. Those who clear the exam and score higher than the cut off marks will be eligible for the main exams.

Steps to download IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IBPS.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS multipurpose office assistant prelims call letter and follow the links provided.

Step 3: Login with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Download your call letter and take a print out of the same for further reference.

