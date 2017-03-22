IBPS SPL CWE VI 2017: Score cards released, check here

SSC CHSL 2017: To view answer keys, keep your registration number handy SSC CHSL 2017: To view answer keys, keep your registration number handy

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards of the Common Written Examination (CWE) for the post of Specialist Officer (SPL) VI. Candidates who have been waiting for their score cards can check them from the official website.

The Institute had conducted the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre. The candidates can check the result on the official website and the last day to do so is February 13.

As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS. All those candidates who have passed the preliminary round can download their hall tickets from February 24.

Posts:

– IT Officer (Scale-I)

– Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

– Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

– Law Officer (Scale I)

– HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

– Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Steps to check IBPS SO VI results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, Click on ‘CWE SPL – VI results” flashing on the top

Login by entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.

The result will be displayed

Download and take a print out

