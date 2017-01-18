IBPS RRB PSB Common written examination 2017: Tentative date sheet released, check here

Latest News
IBPS CWE RRB PSB 2017: The exams will most likely begin on September 9, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2017 10:57 am
IBPS CWE RRB PSB 2017: The SPL test will be a two-tier examination for recruitment of officers from CWE VII onwards. (Express photo)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the tentative date sheet for the Common written examination (CWE) for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Public Sector Banks (PSB) on Monday. According to the notification the examinations will be held for the post of Officers and Office Assistants in RRBs and Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT), Clerks and Specialist Officer (SPL).

The SPL test will be a two-tier examination for recruitment of officers from CWE VII onwards. Those who have registered will be called for the preliminaries, clearing which candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination. Candidates giving the main exam will be tested on their professional knowledge. The marks received on the main exam will be considered when being short listed for the interview.

Organisation: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Exam dates: 

September 9- 10, September 16- 17, September 23- 24, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Officer Scale I and Office Assistants Preliminary examination

October 7- 8, October 14- 15, 2017
CWE PO/MT-VII Preliminary Examination

November 5, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Officers Scale I, II & III Single Examination

November 12, 2017
CWE RRB-VI Office Assistants Main Examination

November 26, 2017
CWE PO/MT-VII Main Examination

December 2- 3, December 9- 10, 2017
CWE CLERK-VII Preliminary Examination

December 30- 31, 2017
CWE SPL-VII Preliminary Examination

January 1, 2018
CWE CLERK-VII Main Examination

January 28, 2018
CWE SPL-VII Main Examination

Candidates should note that the registration process will be online and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination. Keep a tab on the official website to stay up-to-date.

