IBPS PO Interview 2017: Documents you will need

The call letters for the interview for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainee (PO/MT) has been released. The candidates can download the admit card by February 14 after which the link will be taken off the website. The provisional allotment is likely to declare in April 2017.

Candidates are required to carry the following documents at the time of the interview:

– A print-out of a valid interview call letter which can be downloaded from the official website

– A print-out of your online application form, from where you registered for the Common Written Examination PO/MT.

– An original and a photocopy of your date of birth proof (this can be a birth certificate issued by the competent municipal authorities or your SSLC/Class 10 Certificate).

– An original and photocopy of a document proving your identity (driver’s license, voter ID, passport, Aadhar card).

– Your mark-sheets and certificates for graduation or equivalent qualification, documents from Board/University for having declared the result on or before August 13, 2016.

– Your caste certificate as stipulated by Government of India in the case of SC /ST/OBC category candidates. (Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming under creamy layer should indicate their category as General in the online application form)

– Any disability certificate issued by the district medical board.

– In case you are an ex-serviceman, you should carry a copy of your service or your discharge book, your pension payment order and documentary proof of rank last/presently held (substantive as well as acting).

– Carry a “No Objection Certificate” from your employer in case you are serving in government/quasi government offices/public sector undertakings (including Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions).

– Make sure to carry your experience certificates, if any, and any other document that is required to prove your eligibility.

