IBPS PO 2017: Online registration to end tomorrow

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the recruitment exam for probationary officer from October onwards. Candidates who wish to apply have to get registered by tomorrow September 5.

This year, notification for 3562 vacancies was released, which is nearly 60 per cent less than previous year’s 8822 posts. However, the numbers are expected to release with nearly four banks yet to report any vacancy in the IBPS PO posts.

The main exam also includes a descriptive paper for selection of candidates to the post of probationary officer just like SBI PO 2017.

Exam pattern: There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Exam dates:

Conduct of pre-exam training: September 23 to 29

Online preliminary examination dates: October 7, 8, 14 and 15

Result of online exam – preliminary: October 2017

To apply, candidates need to keep their educational and other certificates ready. Also one has to scan their latest photograph and signature ensuring that both of them fits size (4.5cm × 3.5cm). Make sure the signature should not be in capital letters.

The aspirants need to have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the completion of this round of Common Recruitment Process. IBPS may send call letters for the examination etc through the registered e-mail ID.

