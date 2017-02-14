IBPS CWE SO VI 2017: Score card to be released today, check here

IBPS CWE SO VI 2017: As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS. IBPS CWE SO VI 2017: As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the score cards for Specialist Officers (SO/SPL) Common Written Examination (CWE) VI late in the evening today. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the same can log on to the official website and download their score cards.

As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS.

Posts:

– IT Officer (Scale-I)

– Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

– Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

– Law Officer (Scale I)

– HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

– Marketing Officer (Scale I)

Important dates

Download of call letters for interview: February 24, 2017

Interview round: March

Provisional Allotment: On or after April 1, 2017

Steps to check IBPS SO VI results 2016:

– Log on to the official website of the IBPS (ibps.in).

– On the homepage, Click on ‘CWE SPL – VI results” flashing on the top.

– Entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.

– Click on “Login”.

– The result will be displayed.

– Download a copy of the same and take a print out for further reference.

