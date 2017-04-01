IBPS CWE PO/MT VI main exam 2016: Results declares, check here

IBPS CWE PO/MT VI main exam 2016: The CWE PO/MT VI main exam was held in January 2017. IBPS CWE PO/MT VI main exam 2016: The CWE PO/MT VI main exam was held in January 2017.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the Common Written Examination (CWE) of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) VI. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results of this exam can download the same from the official website.

The results are available on the site until June 30, 2017. The CWE PO/MT VI main exam was held in January 2017. Candidates who had cleared the preliminary examinations for the same were allowed to sit for the main exam.

The participating organisations include Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Steps to download the IBPS CWE PO/MT main exam results:

– Go to the official website of the IBPS (ibps.in)

– Click on the notification for the IBPS CWE PO/MT main exam.

– In the new page that opens, click on the link to the results.

– Login using your registration number and password and enter the security code.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

