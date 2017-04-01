IBPS CWE Clerk VI exam 2017: Results declared at ibps.in, check here

IBPS CWE Clerk VI exam 2017: Those who clear this main round can appear for the interview and personality test. IBPS CWE Clerk VI exam 2017: Those who clear this main round can appear for the interview and personality test.

IBPS CWE Clerk VI exam 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the main exam for CWE Clerk VI which took place in January 2017. The exam was held for the provisional allotment of recruitment for the clerical cadre in public sector banks in different states and union territories.

Candidates can download the results from the official website of the IBPS by June 30, 2017. To give the main exam, the candidates had to first clear the preliminary round the results for which were declared in December 2016. Those who clear this main round can appear for the interview and personality test.

Steps to download the results for IBPS CWE Clerk VI:

– Go to the official website of the IBPS (ibps.in)

– Click on the notification announcing the results of “IBPS CWE Clerk VI”.

– You can also check how the scores were calculated— a link has been provided for the same.

– Click on the link provided for the results page.

– Login using you registration number and password and enter the code.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

