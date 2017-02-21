IBPS CWE SO VI 2016 interview call letter released, download now

IBPS SO 2016: To download your call letter, enter your registration number IBPS SO 2016: To download your call letter, enter your registration number

IBPS SO interview call letter 2017: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results of Specialist Officer VI recruitment exam. The Institute had conducted the exam to fill over 4,000 posts in the cadre. The candidates can check the result on the official website and the last day to do so is February 13.

As many as 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS. All those candidates who have passed the preliminary round can download their interview call letter till March 11.

Steps to check IBPS SO VI interview call letter:

Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Download CWE SPL – VI interview call letter” flashing on the top

Login by entering your ID and password on the right hand side of the page.

The result will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Vacancy details: IBPS has conducted the written exam to fill following posts

— IT Officer (Scale-I)

– Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

– Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

– Law Officer (Scale I)

– HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Read | Tips on how to prepare for a bank interview

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd