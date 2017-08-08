IBPS CWE RRB VI: Aadhar card not mandatory for registration

Aadhar card Aadhar card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has clarified that Aadhar card is not compulsory for those applying for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) examination, notification of which was released recently. In a note by the Director, IBPS said, “All the applicants and constituents are hereby informed that providing Aadhar enrolment number in the application, for RRBs-CWE-VI, is optional.”

In July, IBPS has released a notification inviting a total of 15,068 vacancies in 56 participating RRBs. For office assistant (multipurpose) there are 8,298 vacant seats, for scale I, it is 5,023 while for scale 2 and 3, it is 1500 and 169 posts respectively in various categories.

Important dates:

Registration/fee payment begins – July 24, 2017

Last date to apply/pay fee – August 14, 2017

Pre exam training- August 28 to September 3, 2017

Preliminary exam call letter – August/September 2017

Preliminary exam scale 1- September 9, 10, 16, 2017

Preliminary exam office assistant – September 17, 23, 24, 2017

IBPS exam pattern: In the preliminary exam, questions will be asked based on reasoning and the numerical ability of 80 marks each. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates (for officers scale I, II and III and office assistants) will be made available in January 2018.

Candidate needs to ensure that they know the local language for the post of Office Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). They should have studied the respective language of the state in Class 8 or above or ‘having any certificate to the effect for standard VIII or any level above standard VIII would be considered proficient in that local language.’

Moreover, those who do not have this requirement will be given six months to acquire the proficiency.

