IBPS CWE RRB V Officer scale I, II, III exam 2016: Call letter released

IBPS RRB 2016: The last date to download the admit cards for IBPS RRB Mains exam is January 28. IBPS RRB 2016: The last date to download the admit cards for IBPS RRB Mains exam is January 28.

IBPS CWE RRB exam 2016: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for RRB Officer Scale I, II and III recruitment examination. The candidates can check the official website to download the call letter – ibps.in.

The results for the preliminary round was released in December 2016. The last date to download the admit cards for IBPS RRB Mains exam is January 28.

Steps to check the IBPS RRB call letter 2016

Log on to the official website of the IBPS

On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS CWE-RRB-V-Recruitment of Officer Scale I, II, III call letter’

You will be directed to a new page.

Individual links will be displayed, click the desired link

Enter your registration number, password and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Download and take a print out

A total of 56 banks have participated in this recruitment drive. The selection process included a preliminary test apart from a mains test. Only those candidates who pass the prelims round are eligible to sit for the mains round. The candidates who pass the mains round will them be eligible for further rounds. There may or may not be a personality test/interview round.

READ: Tips to crack IBPS mains exam from experts

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd