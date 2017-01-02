IBPS CWE RRB IV Officer Scale and Office Assistant provision list declared, check here

IBPS CWE RRB exam 2016: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the the reserve list for the Office Assistant as well as the Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II – Specialist Officer for the CWE RRB IV Examination. The candidates can check the official website for the results – ibps.in.

The candidates can check the result by January 31.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum preference and their reported proficiency in local languages.

Steps to check the IBPS RRB results 2016

Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS CWE RRB IV Examination’ result

You will be directed to a new page.

Individual links will be displayed for Officer Assistant, Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II

Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Your results will be available when you click on “Login”

The result for CWE RRB V Office Assistant examination is expected to release this week.

