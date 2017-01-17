IBPS CWE PO/MT exam 2016: Call letter for interview round released

Latest News
IBPS PO/MT call letter 2016: The candidates can download the admit card by February 14 after which the link will be taken off the website

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 17, 2017 1:28 pm
IBPS PO/MT call letter 2016: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the admit card link of the CWE PO/MT interview round. The candidates can download the admit card link on the official website of the IBPS.

The candidates can download the admit card by February 14 after which the link will be taken off the website. The provisional allotment is likely to declare in April 2017.

Steps to download the IBPS CWE PO/MT VI interview call letter admit card 2016:
Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in
On the home page will be notification saying “Click here to download your Interview round Call Letter for CWE PO/MT VI” in a floating link going from the right of the screen to the left
When you click on this notification, a new page will open where you have to enter your registration number or roll number, date of birth or password as well as a captcha code as shown in the image box.
If you are unable to see the image in the box, refresh the page.
Your admit card will be available for download when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.
Download your admit card to your computer and take a print. All candidates have to carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Carrying a valid ID proof along with the admit card is advisable.

