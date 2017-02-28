IBPS CWE PO/MT exam 2016: Interview scores to release today

IBPS CWE PO 2016: Last year, the Institute conducted the preliminary and mains examination followed by the interview round. IBPS CWE PO 2016: Last year, the Institute conducted the preliminary and mains examination followed by the interview round.

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will released the scores of the candidates selected for the interview round for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainee (PO/MT). The candidates can check their scores on the official website – ibps.in in the evening.

Last year, IBPS released a notification in July for the recruitment exam of PO/ MT. The Institute conducted the preliminary and mains examination followed by the interview round. The candidates can check their scores by following the steps written below:

Steps to check the IBPS CWE PO/MT VI interview score card 2016:

Log on to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification on the main page which says “Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CWE PO/MT VI”

Click on the link on the new page. You will be taken to the login page. Here, enter your details such as registration number or roll number, password which will be your date of birth and an image code. If you can’t see the image, refresh the page.

Your score card will be displayed when you click on the “Login” button.

Save the result to your computer and take a print, if necessary.

