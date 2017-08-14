IBPS CWE PO/ MT exam 2017: Notification out, apply from August 16 at ibps.in

Last date to submit application forms is September 5 Last date to submit application forms is September 5

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees in public sector banks at ibps.in. The online registration process will begin on August 16 and will end on September 5, 2017.

Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary examination followed by the mains. A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

Eligibility: Graduation from UGC recognised university or equal qualification.

Age limit: 20 – 30 years. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

IBPS PO 2017 important dates:

Application process begins: August 16



Download call letter/ admit card: September

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September 23 to 29

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: September

Online preliminary examination dates: October 7, 8, 14 and 15

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: October 2017

Download of call letter for online exam – Main: November 2017

Online examination main: November 26

Declaration of result – Main December 2017

Download of call letters for interview: January 2018

Conduct of interview: January / February 2018

Provisional allotment: April 2018

The candidate must possess valid mark-sheet / degree certificate on the day he/she registers online for the IBPS PO/ MT exam.

The pre-examination training may be arranged by the nodal banks/ participating organisations to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ minority communities at certain centres across India.

Exam pattern: There will be three sections of total 100 marks each with total one hour time allotted to finish it.

English language: A total of 30 questions will be asked of 30 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

Reasoning Ability: It will be of 35 marks and 35 questions will be asked

