IBPS CWE Clerks VII 2017: Notification out, apply for 7884 posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for the clerk exam 2017 through the Common Recruitment Process (CWE Clerk VII) on the official website – ibps.in. This time, there are 7884 jobs for bank clerks, which is nearly 60 per cent less than previous year. In 2016, IBPS released 19,243 vacant posts and 19 banks participated in the recruitment drive.

The online registration process will begin from September 12 and will end by October 10. IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination in December. The online exam will have two stages — preliminary and main. The provisional allotment of candidates is expected to release in April 2018.

Eligibility: The candidate has to be an Indian national.

Age limit: The candidate must be not less than 20 years and not above 28 years. This means the candidate should not be born later than September 1, 1997. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

They should have operating and working knowledge in computer systems.

The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level. Read | IBPS PO or clerk: From salary to selection process, these 7 comparisons will ease your confusion

Application fees: For general category, it is Rs 600 while for reserved category, it is Rs 100.

IBPS Clerks 2017, here are the important dates:

Registration/fee payment begins- September 12, 2017

Last date to apply/pay fee- October 10, 2017

Pre exam training call letter – November 2017

Pre exam training- November 13 to 18, 2017

Preliminary exam call letter – November 2017

Preliminary exam – December 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2017

Preliminary exam result – December

Main exam call letter – January, 2018

Online exam main – January 21, 2018

Provisional allotment – April 2018

Exam pattern: IBPS Clerk preliminary

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections and the following breakup:

Numerical ability – 35 questions and 35 marks

English language – 30 questions and 30 marks

Reasoning ability – 35 questions and 35 marks

The participating banks are: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

