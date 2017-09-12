IBPS CWE clerk VII recruitment 2017: Applications open at ibps.in, here’s how to download

IBPS CWE clerk VII recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 600. IBPS CWE clerk VII recruitment 2017: Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 600.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the application links for the common written examination (CWE) 2017 for the recruitment of bank clerks (clerks VII). Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same from the official website (ibps.in).

There are 7,884 vacancies for clerks at various banks across the country, which is 60 per cent less vacancies compared to last year. The online exam will be conducted in two stages — preliminary and main. The provisional allotment of candidates is expected to release in April 2018. Candidates have to pay an exam fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for reserved categories). Read | IBPS PO and clerks 2017: Know why number of vacancies decline, click here

Important dates:

Application process begins- September 12, 2017

Last date to apply- October 3, 2017

Last date to print application- October 18, 2017

Preliminary exam- December 2, 3, 9 and 10

Main exam- January 21, 2018

Eligibility:

– Candidate must be an Indian national.

– Candidate should not be younger than 20 or older than 28.

– Candidate must have a graduate’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

– Candidate should have a working knowledge of computers.

– Candidate should have passed in English as a subject in SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level exams.

Steps to apply for IBPS CWE clerk VII recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for IBPS.

– Click on the notification for the application to clerical cadre recruitment phase VII.

– If you have not already, register to the site and login.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

– Download the application form and save a copy for further reference.

