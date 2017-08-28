IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017: Download prelims exam call letters online at ibps.in

IBPS RRB hall ticket is available at ibps.in IBPS RRB hall ticket is available at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary exam call letter on the official website – ibps.in. Candidates who applied for the CRP RRB VI 2017 can download their admit cards now. The last date to access the hall ticket is on September 16. The Institute will conduct the preliminary exam for scale 1 on September 9, 10, 16. The office assistant exam will be held on September 17, 23, 24 for a total of 15,068 posts.

IBPS has released the RRB 2017 examination notification for the annual recruitment process for Group -A Officers (Scale-I II & III) and Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) jobs under CRP RRB VI in August.

IBPS RRB call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the download call letter link flashing across the screen on top of the main page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 4: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 5: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

